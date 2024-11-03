Travis Kelce Cheers For Taylor Swift At Her Indianapolis Show; Dances With Pop Icon’s Mom

Travis Kelce was at the Indianapolis Stadium to cheer for Taylor Swift, who performed for the second night in a row for the Eras Tour concert. While the Kansas City Chiefs star missed his girlfriend in action in Miami, he cheered and danced along with the pop icon’s mom during the concert.

One of the fans in the crowd shared a picture of Kelce on their X account. In it, Travis is seen walking in and smiling at the audience, who, too, wave at him.

The NFL player got himself settled in the VIP box alongside Swift’s mom, Andrea. The duo were captured shaking a leg with each other when the musician performed So High School from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. Moreover, the fans believe that the track has been composed for Swift’s boyfriend.

In a video shared by a fan on TikTok, Kelce was seen dancing and cheering for the Grammy-winning singer while her mom was visibly standing beside the athlete.

Moreover, Swift gave a shoutout to her boyfriend from the stage as she customised the lyrics of Karma for the City Chiefs player, which she often does when Kelce is in attendance at the concerts.

A video shared on X also captured the audience’s reaction to Swift changing the words of her song. Meanwhile, the fans erupted with cheers as, at the end of the track, Kelce headed backstage while also waving and smiling at them.

A user posted a video on social media showing Swift and Kelce leaving the stadium together after the hit concert.

Taylor and Travis have been making headlines since they began dating in September 2023. The couple sparked dating rumors after they stepped out of the restaurant holding hands, though they made their relationship public a few months later.

The duo has been extremely supportive of each other’s careers. Often, Kelce flew down to the venue where Swift would be performing and cheered for her; as for Swift, she, too, has been seen shouting excitedly for her boyfriends at the Super Bowl games and other tournaments where Kelce might be playing.

For the Eras Tour, Swift is approaching the last leg and will perform in Vancouver, Canada.

