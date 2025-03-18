Travis Kelce’s Mother Celebrates Taylor Swift’s Win at iHeartRadio Music Awards in Sweet Post; SEE Here

Donna shows love to her son Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift! On Tuesday, March 18, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s mother took to her Instagram to celebrate the Grammy-winner’s achievement at the iHeartRadio award. The singer took home eight trophies, including Tour of the Century for her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Donna’s post included a screenshot that mentioned the awards Swift won, including Artist of the Year. She also bagged six fan-voted awards, including Best Lyrics, Favorite Tour Tradition, and many others. The Cruel Summer hitmaker took home an award for Travis’s brief on-stage appearance at one of her Eras Tour concerts.

The NFL star was named Favorite Surprise Guest by fans for making a cameo in a skit that took place before Swift’s performance of I Can Do It With a Broken Heart. Donna’s subtle acknowledgment of the singer left the Swifties in awe.

The pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s fans reacted to the post by dropping congratulatory comments. “Congratulations to your family and of course Taylor and Travis!!,” one user wrote. “Well this is the cutest thing I’ve seen on social media today,” another added.

One user recalled Travis’s surprise appearance during the I Can Do It With a Broken Heart costume change and wrote, “I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut. Never going to forget these shows.”

Swift wasn’t present at the ceremony to accept her awards but sent a video acceptance speech. In the pre-recorded clip, she received the honor on behalf of her tour mates, band, crew, and everyone who made the Eras Tour a success.

Swift and Travis, who have been dating since 2023, went off the radar after the latter’s loss at the 2025 Super Bowl, where the pop star was also booed by the crowd. They were most recently spotted out and about in NYC, and the breakup rumors were dispelled.