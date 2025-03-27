Taylor Tomlinson’s After Midnight Gets Canceled at CBS After 2 Seasons; Networks To Cease 12:30 AM Broadcast

CBS has decided to cancel After Midnight, the late-night comedy panel show hosted by Taylor Tomlinson, after two seasons. The network will also discontinue programming in the 12:30 AM slot, marking a significant change in its late-night lineup. Tomlinson, a rising stand-up comedian, announced her decision to step away from the show to focus on her first passion: touring.

Despite quietly renewing After Midnight for a third season, CBS ultimately chose to cancel the series. Tomlinson expressed gratitude for her time hosting the show, calling it “the experience of a lifetime.” However, she admitted that returning to full-time stand-up touring was a tough but necessary decision.

“I appreciate CBS, Stephen Colbert, the producers, and the entire After Midnight staff and crew for all the love, support, and unforgettable memories,” Tomlinson said.

After Midnight featured a rotating panel of celebrity guests, predominantly comedians, who engaged in topical discussions inspired by pop culture and social media. The show underwent format tweaks throughout its run, incorporating more traditional late-night elements, including a monologue and occasional political segments.

During its second season, Desus & Mero’s J.D. Amato joined as co-showrunner alongside Jack Martin, replacing Eric Pierce. The show, filmed in Los Angeles, also faced production challenges, including a temporary pause due to wildfires in the area earlier this year.

Advertisement

CBS’s decision to exit the 12:30 AM time slot marks the end of a nearly 30-year legacy. The Late Late Show, which previously occupied the slot, premiered in 1995 with Tom Snyder as host, followed by Craig Kilborn, Craig Ferguson, and James Corden. Under Corden, the show gained digital prominence through viral segments like Carpool Karaoke.

The cancellation of After Midnight reflects broader struggles within the late-night industry. Over the years, numerous hosts, including Conan O’Brien, Samantha Bee, Charlamagne Tha God, and the duo Desus & Mero, have exited the format. Industry veterans like Jimmy Kimmel have also speculated about the uncertain future of late-night programming on network television. Additionally, financial constraints have forced shows to cut production costs, such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon reducing its schedule and Late Night with Seth Meyers eliminating its live band.

The impact extends beyond programming cuts. The late-night Emmy race has also seen declining nominations, with fewer shows qualifying to fill the traditional nominee slots.

Advertisement

Stephen Colbert, an executive producer of After Midnight, acknowledged Tomlinson's decision while expressing gratitude for the show’s time on air. “While we were excited and grateful for our third season to start in the fall, we respect Taylor’s decision to return to stand-up full time,” he said. After Midnight was produced by CBS Studios, Stephen Colbert’s Spartina Industries, and Funny Or Die. E

ALSO READ: Oscars 2025: Conan O'Brien Mocks Karla Sofía Gascón Who SHOCKS All By Attending Hollywood's Biggest Night, Says 'My Name is Jimmy Kimmel'