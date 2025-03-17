Oscars 2026 Confirms Host: Conan O’Brien to Return After Positive Response to 2025 Telecast; Details
Conan O'Brien will once again return to hosting Hollywood's biggest night after his highly acclaimed stint at the 2025 Oscars. Following rave reviews and a five-year high in viewership for this year's ceremony, the Academy has confirmed his return as the host of the 98th Academy Awards in 2026.
Alongside O'Brien, the Academy announced that the show's creative team will also return. This includes executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, as well as producers Mike Sweeney and Jeff Ross.
This year's broadcast reportedly drew 19.69 million viewers and posted a 4.54 rating among adults aged 18-49. It also dominated social media, generating more than 104.2 million interactions—surpassing the Super Bowl and the Grammys to become the season's most-tweeted TV event.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and departing president Janet Yang stated, "We are thrilled to bring back Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff, and Mike for the 98th Oscars. This year, they produced a hugely entertaining and visually stunning show that celebrated our nominees and the global film community in the most beautiful and impactful way."
They praised O'Brien's hosting, thanking him for making the evening entertaining with humor, warmth, and honesty. They also commended the production team for delivering a visually impressive and engaging event that honored both the nominees and the worldwide filmmaking community.
They added, "Conan was the perfect host—skillfully guiding us through the evening with humor, warmth, and reverence. It is an honor to be working with them again."
O'Brien, in his signature jovial tone, joked that he had returned for one principal reason: to finally hear Best Actor Oscar winner Adrien Brody finish his infamous long acceptance speech. He quipped, "The only reason I’m hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech."
With Conan O'Brien's sharp wit and the experienced production team back on board, the 2026 Oscars promises to be another unforgettable evening. The ceremony will air on March 15, 2026.
