‘That’s Hot:’ Paris Hilton Cheers for Millie Bobby Brown as She Dons Metallic Outfit Reportedly Borrowed From The Simple Life Alum

Borrowing each other’s outfits comes under peak girlhood. Talking about the same, it seems Paris Hilton and Millie Bobby Brown do not have a problem sharing clothes. The Stranger Things star reportedly borrowed a sizzling hot red metallic outfit from the former reality show star.

The actress donned the attire during her appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 11. Brown took to her Instagram and shared a carousel post donning the same attire, where she thanked Hilton for her “lewk.”

Brown penned the caption that read, “Thx @parishilton for the lewk.” Hilton commented on this with the iconic catchphrase she made famous, stating: "That’s hot,” with three fire emojis.

As far as the outfit details go, according to People magazine’s article, the attire consisted of a red and yellow patterned chainmail Rabanne Halterneck top and a skirt that matched it. The top reportedly cost USD 1,800, and the skirt was worth USD 3,679.

Along with looking flawless in the outlet, Brown also aced her makeup look. She went with a smokey-eye look and matched it with a nude gloss on her lips. In addition to that, the actress kept her blonde hair in a side partition.

She did not disappoint us with her footwear. Brown also kept the metallic theme with her heels when she arrived on the talk show.

A Simple Life alum reportedly reposted the performer’s gorgeous look on her Instagram stories and penned, “Anytime sis. That’s hot.” Hilton also wrote, “@milliebobbybrown My @rabanne dress looks amazing on you sis!”

But it won't mark the first time The Electric State star borrowed clothes from someone else. When Brown appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast after the host complimented her, the actress shared that she was wearing pants from one of the people she looked up to– none other than Pamela Anderson.

Brown stated, “These pants belong to Pamela Anderson,” Brown revealed. “She gave me these pants for the press tour. I just couldn’t believe [it].”

As far as the actress’s latest venture, The Electric State, goes, the venture, which also stars Chris Pratt, is available to be streamed on Netflix.