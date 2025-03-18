Will Kim Kardashian Take Back Kids' Custody From Kanye West After Feature of Daughter North In Alleged Song with Diddy?

Kim Kardashian is reportedly considering changing her custody agreement with Kanye West after he released a song featuring their daughter North West without her consent.

The former couple, who finalized their divorce in 2022, shares joint physical and legal custody of their four children. However, West’s actions have raised concerns over decision-making regarding their kids.

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attended mediation to resolve a conflict over North’s involvement in a song titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine.

The track, which also includes a conversation between West and Sean Diddy Combs, was reportedly opposed by Kardashian. The mediation resulted in an agreement that North would not be featured in any version of the song. However, West went against this decision and released the track over the weekend.

West later posted on X, “THE MAN MAKES THE FINAL DECISION,” signaling his disregard for the agreement. This move has left Kardashian reconsidering their custody arrangement, as she believes he is not following their legal agreement.

Sources close to Kardashian say she is weighing the option of asking a judge to strip West of joint legal custody. While she still wants her children to have a relationship with their father, she believes he is not actively involved in decision-making for them.

Physical custody is not an issue since West rarely sees his children. Kardashian has facilitated their visits, except for one instance when West hosted an event encouraging people to wear swastika shirts. However, legal custody is a growing concern due to his repeated refusal to follow their agreement.

Following the release of the song, West shared a text exchange with Kardashian in which she told him, “I sent paperwork over so [North] wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her.”

She also defended her decision to trademark their daughter’s name, stating, “I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18, it goes to her.”

West was reportedly furious and demanded that Kardashian change the legal papers, warning that refusing to do so would lead to a major conflict. He allegedly told her that she would have to "kill" him. He later accused the Kardashian family of limiting his parenting rights and compared their custody arrangement to jail visitation.

A source told Page Six that Kardashian’s primary concern is her children’s well-being and safety, stating that she wants to protect them from West’s controversial behavior.