The ACE Family’s Catherine and Austin McBroom Divorce: Everything That Went Down

The ACE Family, one of YouTube’s most popular family channels, has officially announced the end of their nearly decade-long relationship. Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom, who have been documenting their lives and children on YouTube since 2016, revealed at the beginning of 2024, that they are divorcing.

The couple shared heartfelt statements on Instagram, citing irreconcilable differences and talking about their love for their children. While the announcement marked the end of their time together as a couple, it also reignited conversations about their controversial past.

Austin McBroom, a former college basketball player from California, and Catherine Paiz, originally from Montreal, Canada, met at a dinner party in 2015. The couple got married privately in 2017 but only revealed their marriage publicly in 2020, shortly after announcing their third pregnancy.

They launched their YouTube channel, The ACE Family, in 2016, following the birth of their first daughter, Elle. Over the years, their family expanded with the addition of two more children. Their videos, which offered a mix of family moments, pranks, and challenges, garnered millions of followers, making them a household name.

Despite their popularity, the ACE Family has faced numerous controversies. In 2020, Austin was accused of infidelity and inappropriate behavior toward his eldest daughter during a livestream. That same year, he was criticized for a video where he filmed his daughter eating a suggestive candy item, which many deemed highly inappropriate.

In 2022, the couple’s attempt to host a Disneyland meets Coachella family festival failed due to long lines and high prices, leading to backlash from attendees. Fans have often shared concerns about their parenting choices and transparency, which have occasionally overshadowed their content.

The divorce announcement came through individual Instagram posts. Catherine wrote, “Our paths as a couple have shifted and has created differences that are irreconcilable.

This decision comes with a very heavy heart. As heartbreaking as it is, I feel liberated.” She further shared how she has spent years prioritizing her family but felt she lost her personal happiness along the way.

Austin reflected on their journey together, saying, “We created one of the greatest stories, almost a decade together, so many memories, so many accomplishments, but every book comes to an end.” He added, “With that being said, 2024 will be life-changing for me. I will be dedicated to myself, my kids, my health, my body, my mind, my spirit, and God.”

