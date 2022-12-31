New Year’s Eve: Top party songs to start this year with a bang

Whether it's a house party or a drive to the New Year’s Eve party at the club, you deserve the perfect party playlist to end your 2022 on the right note. That is precisely why we have curated just the perfect list of the ultimate party songs that will definitely make you hit the dance floor during the new year celebrations. Right from the biggest hits this year, to the classics, we have carefully hand-selected songs that have the power to make you groove. With hit tracks from Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa, this list has the power to make your night just the right kind of festive. Say cheers to 2023 with a list of top party songs to start this year with a bang. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll on for the perfect list of top party songs that you need for your new year's dance party or the coolest celebratory karaoke.

Top 14 party songs for New Year’s Eve

1. Calm Down by Rema, Selena Gomez

If you have been looking for a track that’s a party starter, you certainly cannot go wrong with Rema and Selena Gomez’s hit song Calm Down. The song was originally released by the Nigerian singer Rema for his debut album Rave & Roses but the latest remix with Selena Gomez which was released in August 2022 is the viral song you want at your party.

2. CUFF IT by Beyoncé

When on the lookout for a party playlist, it is incomplete without a Beyoncé song. This After banging party song called CUFF IT is just the perfect New Year Eve’s song. The song is right out of the hit singer’s latest album titled Renaissance. With a disco-house genre and an amazing beat, this stress-releasing song is all you need for a quick boost of serotonin.

3. Thank U, Next by Ariana Grande

What’s better than actually thanking 2022 and looking forward to the next year through an Ariana song? Add Thank U, Next by Ariana Grande to your New Year’s Eve playlist, and enjoy the viral mood-boosting song that makes you groove.

4. Unholy by Sam Smith, Kim Petras

If you have been active on Tiktok or Instagram, the song is everywhere. If you want a sexy crowd-pleasing song in your playlist, this is it. This viral 2022 track is simply addictive and has even managed to top the Billboard Hot 100 Charts. In fact, the singer Kim Petras is the first-ever transgender woman in history to have topped the charts.

5. About Damn Time by Lizzo

About Damn Time by Lizzo is without fail, the perfect party song ever. Add this viral party track to your New Year’s Eve playlist and let the song get you in the right festive spirits. The epic song has received nominations at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards and at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards as well.

6. Waiting for Tonight by Jennifer Lopez

We have all been waiting for 2023 and this high-energy track by Jennifer Lopez is all you can possibly need when the ball drops. The hit song is a party-perfect song and is filled with techno beats. While the song is an early hit by Jennifer Lopez, there is something about the song that makes it relevant even today.

7. Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj

If you want to create the perfect party mix, you have got to add a raunchy song like Nicki Minaj’s Super Freaky Girl. While the song has vividly explicit lyrics, its beat makes it the perfect dance number. In fact, it is one of the catchy songs that went viral in no time.

8. First Class by Jack Harlow

Another song that can add magic to your party playlist is this perfect song by Jack Harlow. The hit song topped the Billboard Hot 100 which definitely make you dance all night.

9. Made You Look by Meghan Trainor

Another iconic song that was everywhere in 2022, is Meghan Trainor’s Made You Look. The song has a classic ’90s vibe and a catchy beat which makes it a perfect pick for your New Year’s Eve playlist.

10. Left and Right by Charlie Puth Ft. Jungkook of BTS

Another upbeat dance song that we highly recommend you add to your playlist is this Charlie Puth and BTS’s Jungkook's catchy song Left and Right. The viral song was ranked number 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts and ranked at number 5 on Billboard Global 100.

11. Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa

This hit song by Dua Lipa can help you leave behind all the negativity and start 2023 on the right note. The song has the perfect dance beat and Dua Lipa’s voice is simply iconic.

12. Don’t Stop the Music by Rihanna

When you want the party to go on all night, a classic track like Rihanna’s Don’t Stop the Music is all you need. The song is made for a New Year’s Eve playlist.

13. I Don't Care by Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

For all the introverts out there, I Don't Care by Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber will make you feel right at home.

14. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together by Taylor Swift

Regardless of the occasion, you cannot go wrong with a Taylor song. The iconic song is the perfect pick for a dance party and a celebratory karaoke night on New Year’s Eve.

ALSO READ: 12 best love songs of all time