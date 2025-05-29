The Bold and the Beautiful May 28 Episode Recap: Carter and Hope’s Big Engagement Announcement

The new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful begins with Hope waking up at Carter’s loft. As she opens her eyes, she is reminded of being the newly engaged woman. The duo is happy and excited for their future ahead. Hope cannot wait to go to the office and spread the news.

However, Carter is worried about how some people would take it. Easing things for him, Hope assures him that nothing can go wrong between them now.

At the office, Ridge and Brooke talk about Hope’s return to the office and ask Steffy what position she will want Hope to be in. While Steffy was not yet sure about the role, she did warn that she will not reinstate the line. Brooke shakes her head and is happy that Hope is getting her life back together.

Steffy also reveals to Brooke and Ridge that Daphne Rose left. She flew to Paris, and that means she does not expect to see her anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Carter and Hope reach the office. An excited Hope gives a speech about love and believing in love before showing off her ring to the office employees. While most of them were happy, Steffy and Ridge pretended to be happy. The couple understood the former’s worries and assured them that they wouldn’t come in between the company matters or the Forresters.

On the other hand, Luna sends a flirty message to Will before having a chat with her grandmother. Sheila reprimanded her granddaughter over her gestures towards Will. She claimed that Will was quite a committed man and would never fall for her again.

As for Will, he did see the text coming and immediately showed it to Electra. Furious at Luna’s tactics, she decided to confront her. When Sheila steps out for some work, Electra and Luna come face-to-face.

