The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, August 1 Episode: Eric Panics After Seeing Nick’s Engagement Ring for Brooke

In the August 1 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, multiple storylines unfolded in Italy and Los Angeles. Eric grew concerned after spotting Nick with an engagement ring, while Ridge made a surprise appearance at Brooke’s hotel suite. Meanwhile, Finn finally confronted Grace about Liam’s mysterious surgery, but her response left more questions than answers.

Eric sees Nick with a ring and rushes to warn Brooke

While in Italy, Eric took a walk near the water and saw Nick holding an engagement ring meant for Brooke. The sight clearly alarmed him. Eric quickly returned to Brooke’s room and urged her not to let Nick take advantage of her emotional state. Despite his warning, Brooke left to meet Nick after exchanging texts about their location.

Earlier, Eric had also advised Ridge to give Brooke another chance. He believed Ridge had overreacted to Brooke taking the CEO role and reminded him that she did it to protect the company. Eric called Brooke Ridge’s “true love” and encouraged him to stop wasting time.

Ridge arrives as Brooke waits for Nick

Brooke couldn’t hear Ridge knocking or calling at her door because she had headphones on. As she later waited for Nick, she reflected on happier times in Italy with Ridge. In a twist, Ridge finally found Brooke before she could meet Nick, setting up a major moment between the two.

Back in Los Angeles, Katie stopped by the Forrester mansion looking for Donna but instead found Taylor. Taylor shared that Brooke might return from Italy engaged to Nick. However, Katie didn’t seem convinced and viewed it more as speculation than reality.

Finn presses Grace about Liam’s surgery

At the hospital, Finn told Bridget that he still hadn’t received answers from Grace about Liam’s surprising recovery. Luckily, Grace appeared at the hospital, and Finn managed to stop her.

When questioned, Grace claimed she’d been too busy to respond. She offered vague answers about Liam’s procedure and avoided giving any real updates. She ended the conversation by asking Finn to trust her and left in a hurry, leaving Finn and Bridget suspicious.

