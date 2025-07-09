The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, July 8 Episode: Who Gets Shot? Steffy in Danger as Luna Spirals Out of Control

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, July 8, shows tense moments at the beach house as Liam steps in to protect Steffy from Luna. After a struggle, Liam ended up getting shot in the chest. Meanwhile, Sheila got hurt, too, and Finn rushed in to see chaos unfold.

Liam and Luna face off

At the beach house, Liam fired a shot at Luna after a heated fight. Before this, Luna had shot her grandmother, Sheila, in the foot. Steffy was shocked that Luna shot her own grandmother, but Luna blamed Steffy for everything. Luna even aimed her gun at Steffy in anger.

While all this was happening, Liam got a call from Hope. She checked on him, and Liam promised he would go roller skating with Beth the next day. After the call, Hope felt emotional, and Carter was there to comfort her.

Finn learns about Luna’s past

At the hospital, Finn spoke to Li about Luna’s behavior. Li said Luna was not born bad. Finn pointed out Luna had Sheila’s DNA, but Li reminded him that Finn did too. Li blamed Poppy for Luna’s troubles. After that, Finn texted Steffy for an update but got no reply.

Finn checked Sheila’s voicemails and knew something was wrong with Luna. He called Liam, who decided to check on Steffy since he was closer. Liam arrived at the beach house just as Luna was holding Steffy at gunpoint. Liam lunged for the gun but got shot in the chest during the struggle.

While Liam was bleeding, Luna blamed Steffy for everything. Sheila caused a distraction by knocking over art supplies. Liam grabbed the gun and pointed it at Luna. She mocked him, saying he wouldn’t pull the trigger. But when Luna lunged at him, Liam fired and hit her in the abdomen.

Finn arrived and saw Liam and Luna wounded. At first, Finn thought Sheila was behind it, but Steffy told him Luna was the shooter. Sheila urged Finn to help Liam. Finn tried to save Liam while Steffy called 911. Liam passed out and seemed to drift away.

