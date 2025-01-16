The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Li Expose Jack as Luna’s Father and Steffy’s Plan Succeed?
On the Thursday, January 16 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Li Finnegan uncovers a shocking twist in Luna’s paternity test, leading her to suspect that Jack Finnegan might be the father.
Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) faces a bombshell discovery on The Bold and the Beautiful. After reviewing Luna Nozawa’s (Lisa Yamada) latest paternity test, Li realizes that Tom Starr (Clint Howard) is not Luna’s father. This shocking development leads Li to suspect her husband, Jack Finnegan (Ted King), maybe Luna’s biological father.
Li decides to confront Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park), accusing her of having an affair with Jack. Li’s suspicions stem from the strong connection Jack and Poppy shared in the past.
In the show’s weekly preview, Poppy appears guilt-ridden, fueling speculation that she might confess. She may admit to the affair but try to explain it as an unintentional mistake. However, Li is unlikely to accept any excuses, leaving tensions running high between the two women.
The storyline could take another turn if Luna’s biological father is revealed to be John 'Finn' Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). While this would be a surprising twist, it raises uncomfortable questions since Poppy is Finn’s adoptive aunt. There have been hints about Poppy’s close relationship with Finn during the time Luna was conceived.
However, if Poppy is hiding this truth, she may prefer Li to believe Jack is Luna’s father. The show has already had multiple paternity rewrites, so fans are eager for a resolution. Making Jack Luna’s father would also establish Luna as Finn’s half-sister, adding another layer to the Finnegan family drama.
Elsewhere, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) updates her father, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), on her recent progress. Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has officially welcomed Steffy back to Forrester Creations, completing one phase of her plan.
Steffy’s next move involves introducing Ridge to Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire), a key player in her strategy. On Thursday’s episode, Steffy will explain the details of her plan to Ridge, who is expected to be impressed by her efforts. Daphne’s role remains a mystery.
