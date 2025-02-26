The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers For Next 2 Weeks: Finn’s Shocking Discovery, Sheila’s Moves, and Forrester Drama

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can expect big reveals and family drama in the coming weeks. From Finn’s life-changing discovery to Ridge’s business moves, here’s what’s ahead.

Finn will get confirmation that Luna is his daughter. Two separate test results will prove it, leaving no room for doubt. Steffy will be shocked to learn that Finn had a past with Poppy, something he never mentioned. Bill, who has been secretly protecting Luna, will continue keeping details under wraps.

However, Finn will not be happy about being kept in the dark. Meanwhile, Taylor will be stunned when Steffy informs her about Luna’s connection to the family. Li is also expected to react strongly, questioning Poppy’s decision to keep this a secret for so long as per Soaps.com.

Sheila will continue to make bold moves, keeping her focus on Finn. Deacon will try to stop her from causing more trouble, warning her that she is heading down a dangerous path. However, Sheila may not listen.

Steffy, already dealing with the Luna situation, will grow increasingly worried about Sheila’s interest in Finn. This could lead to more tension between Finn and Steffy as he navigates his new reality while trying to keep the peace at home.

Ridge will work behind the scenes to gain more control at Forrester Creations. He is planning a new product launch, but internal conflicts could overshadow it. Daphne’s fragrance line is expected to bring excitement, but business matters will be complicated by personal drama.

Advertisement

Carter will struggle with guilt, and Daphne will notice something is off with him. Hope will also witness a moment in the office that makes her question Carter’s loyalty. This could lead to more tension within the company.

Steffy will feel the pressure of Finn’s new responsibilities. As he focuses on Luna, Steffy wonders if their marriage is at risk. Meanwhile, Remy becomes suspicious after spotting Luna at Bill’s place.

This could lead to more digging, uncovering details that others would rather keep hidden. Bill will stay firm in his decision to protect Luna, even if it creates problems.

Meanwhile, Hope will start to suspect that business moves at Forrester Creations could be connected to deeper personal conflicts.