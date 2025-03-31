The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Will Resist Luna’s Temptation or Betray Electra?

Monday, March 31, brings explosive moments on The Bold and the Beautiful as Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) grapples with Luna Nozawa’s (Lisa Yamada) bold proposition, and Sheila Sharpe (Kimberlin Brown) refuses to back down in the face of Deacon Sharpe’s (Sean Kanan) ultimatum. Here’s what’s in store for fans.

At Il Giardino, Luna has just made a daring "friends with benefits" offer to Will, suggesting he could enjoy the perks of their arrangement without his girlfriend, Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace), ever finding out. While Will is deeply committed to Electra, his recent impatience in their relationship makes Luna’s offer all the more tempting.

Despite this, Will ultimately views Luna as trouble and is unlikely to accept her bedroom proposal—at least for now. However, Luna may be playing the long game, confident that she has planted a seed that could grow into something more down the line. As she strategizes, Will’s loyalty to Electra may face unexpected challenges.

Meanwhile, Deacon has given Sheila a firm ultimatum: it’s either him or Luna. But Sheila isn’t one to bow to pressure, especially when it comes to family. Instead of cutting ties with her granddaughter, Sheila may insist that Deacon can make his own choices—but she won’t abandon Luna.

Given Sheila’s personality, she’s more likely to reject Deacon’s demand outright, making it clear that she will decide how things go—not him. Whether she chooses to meet Luna in secret or openly defy Deacon, one thing is certain: Sheila isn’t backing down.

As the week progresses, Sheila and Luna will conspire on a new scheme related to Will, ensuring even more chaos unfolds in the days ahead.

With temptation brewing, ultimatums flying, and secret plots forming, The Bold and the Beautiful is set for an explosive week. Will Will stay true to Electra, or will Luna’s influence push him toward betrayal? And can Sheila and Deacon’s relationship survive this standoff? Stay tuned to see how the drama unfolds.