The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Luna Steal Will Spencer’s Heart?
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler, March 28, 2025: Flirty Moves and Explosive Revelations Shake Up Los Angeles.
The drama intensifies on The Bold and the Beautiful as Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) sets her sights on Will Spencer (Crew Morrow), while Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) faces shocking news from Sheila Sharpe (Kimberlin Brown). With romantic manipulation and explosive secrets coming to light, Friday’s episode is set to deliver major twists.
Will Spencer has fallen deeply for Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) and shares heartfelt words about their future together. However, Luna has other plans—she’s determined to win Will over and steal his heart for herself.
At Il Giardino, Luna makes her move, flirting with Will and expressing gratitude for his family’s kindness. With Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) responsible for her newfound freedom, Luna suggests she owes Will, too. Using this as leverage, she initiates her seduction strategy, hoping to capture his attention and redirect his affections.
Meanwhile, Deacon Sharpe receives shocking updates from Sheila. Learning about Luna’s pardon is already difficult for him to process, but discovering that Luna is Sheila’s granddaughter pushes him over the edge. While Sheila sees this as an opportunity to bond with her grandchild, Deacon is enraged.
The revelation of Luna’s past—taking the lives of Tom Starr (Clint Howard) and Paul “Hollis” Hollister (Hollis W. Chambers)—fuels Deacon’s fury. Unable to overlook his friends’ tragic fates, he may attempt to ban Luna from his restaurant. However, Sheila is not one to back down. She will push Deacon to reconsider and keep an open mind about Luna, setting up a fierce battle of wills between them.
As tensions rise, The Bold and the Beautiful promises a gripping episode filled with love games, heated confrontations, and shocking family revelations. Will Luna’s seduction work? Can Sheila convince Deacon to see things her way? Stay tuned as the drama unfolds.