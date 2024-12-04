The Last Of Us Season 2 Gets Huge Release Window Update From HBO; Learn Here

The The Last of Us had a significant impact on audiences when it first aired in 2023. Now, with Season 2 already highly anticipated by the series' and game's die-hard fans, the post-apocalyptic show has received a major update.

For those eagerly waiting for the next season, this news comes directly from the CEO and President of Global Streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, JB Perrette.

According to Deadline, JB Perrette stated that the second season of the show will air in the second quarter of 2025.

The information was shared during the Wells Fargo TMT Summit, where the CEO provided insights into upcoming HBO shows and detailed how The Last of Us fits into the network's major schedule.

Speaking to the outlet, Perrette explained that the network's "biggest tentpoles" begin with House of the Dragon Season 2, which premiered this summer.

"Then, we have The White Lotus, which will come out in the first quarter, in February," the WB President of Global Streaming added.

Regarding the zombie apocalypse series, Perrette stated, "Then we move into The Last of Us Season 2 in the second quarter, followed by a new Game of Thrones series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a smaller-scale series, which will debut over the summer."

The new update about the show lines up exactly with what was previously mentioned about The Last of Us Season 2’s release window.

Last month, HBO CEO Casey Bloys had stated that the second season was aimed for a spring 2025 premiere.

While the exact release date has not been stated as of now, it is possible that the makers of the series are aiming to have it released around The Last of Us Part II video game’s fifth anniversary.

The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Nico Parker as Sarah Miller, Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, and a few more great actors.

