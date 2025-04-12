The Beatles Alum John Lennon’s Documentary Features Restored Footage of Concerts, Private Phone Calls; Director Says, ‘Really Endearing…

A new documentary explores the life of The Beatles’ former member John Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono. Co-directed by Oscar winner Kevin Macdonald and Sam Rice-Edwards, the documentary titled One to One: John & Yoko explores the least celebrated aspect of their life—their initial years as New Yorkers.

The post-Beatles era was a turning point in their lives. Their Greenwich Village home became a central attraction for avant-garde artists, leftist activists, and self-proclaimed freaks. As a result, the couple was immersed in the radical political and cultural energy of early 70s America.

The film aggressively details the lives of Lennon and Ono during this phase. During this time, the musician held several shows, and their restored footage is included in the film. The first footage is from a pair of benefit shows for the Willowbrook State School that was held at Madison Square Garden in 1972.

In the restored footage, the musician is seen performing high-energy versions of Come Together, Instant Karma and other hits. The documentary also features private phone calls recorded by Lennon and Ono, which featured candid conversations with friends and associates.

In addition to the tapes and concert footage, the documentary has also woven in some clips of Lennon and Ono’s rare television appearances. They graced a few chat shows like The Dick Cavett Show and The Mike Douglas Show.

“OK, so flower power didn’t work. So what? We’ll start again,” the Beatles alum says at one point. The director, Macdonald, admitted that the line goes straight to the heart. “This guy is wearing his heart on his sleeve. He is so passionate. It’s really endearing,” he added.

He believed that Lennon had a rare ability to be vulnerable despite his celebrity status. He explained that Ono and Lennon looked beyond mainstream politics. If something they did “hasn't worked, and it seemed like it wasn’t the way to promote change,” the director added.