Bella Ramsey Does Jiu Jitsu on Jonathan Ross While Admitting Pedro Pascal is ‘Everyone’s Crush’

Bella Ramsey had a wild time on The Jonathan Ross Show, showing off their jiu-jitsu skills and chatting about their Last of Us co-star Pedro Pascal.

Bella plays Ellie in the hit show, and actually flipped Jonathan Ross to the floor in a fun jiu jitsu demo. Bella said they do most of their own stunts and shared a few war stories, like getting a black eye from a clicker and busting their lip during a fight scene.

“I love it. I really love it,” Bella said. “I’m good at getting injured just enough to keep working.” They also talked about getting back on a horse for Season 2 and learning even more fight moves. “There’s boxing, some Brazilian jiu jitsu, you can be small and still take someone down,” Bella added, as reported by Dailymail.

Of course, Pedro Pascal came up, and Bella couldn’t help but smile while talking about him. “He’s really wonderful and funny. I get why the whole world has a crush on him,” they said. “People come up to me all flustered… he’s made quite the impression.” Season 2 of The Last of Us is set to bring more danger, secrets, and tension between Joel and Ellie. Bella said they enjoy keeping plot details quiet, even though they usually struggle with secrets. “I just say no to everything now,” they laughed.

The new season will also bring in more stars, including Gabriel Luna, Tati Gabrielle, and Jeffrey Wright. But creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann made it clear they don’t plan to stretch the series out forever.

Bella joined Martin Freeman, Jarvis Cocker, Sindhu Vee, and Romesh Ranganathan on the episode, which airs this Saturday night. Fans are already excited to see what chaos Bella brings next, both on-screen and off.

