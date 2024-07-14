The Man With 1000 Kids: How Many Children Does Jonathan Meijer Have And Where Is He Now?

Netflix's new series, The Man With 1000 Kids, has become the top show on the platform. It tells the story of Jonathan Jacob Meijer, a Dutch musician and YouTuber who has allegedly fathered over 500 children through sperm donations across many countries.

The Man With 1000 Kids ending explained

It explores controversies around his actions, including accusations of misleading donors about the extent of his donations, which led to legal restrictions in the Netherlands and ongoing scrutiny.

The documentary features interviews with families who feel betrayed by Meijer, highlighting ethical concerns and legal repercussions he faced.

Despite these challenges, Meijer defends his actions, arguing he provided a valuable service to families seeking sperm donors. He declined to participate in the documentary, preferring to share his perspective independently.

Director Josh Allott, speaking on Tudum, questioned why Meijer chose to donate so extensively. He said, “You get one life on this Earth — why has he chosen to use his charm and his intellect and his creativity in order to try to procreate on a mass scale and deceive all these people?”

Allott continued, “Speaking to lots of different parents that have met him and people that know him well, it seems like it almost became an addiction for him.”

Meijer himself explained that he was motivated to donate after learning a classmate was infertile, believing it was a kind act due to his good health and lack of family medical issues like cancer or diabetes, as per the documentary.

While the title suggests he fathered over 1,000 children, Meijer insists the actual number is closer to 550 children welcomed by 225 families. He stopped donating to new recipients in 2019, but the documentary raises broader questions about the impact of his large genetic footprint on families and future generations.

Where is Jonathan Meijer now?

Born into a large family, Meijer struggled in his youth to find his identity, according to his friend Patricia featured in the series. Described as having a charismatic persona with long blonde hair and blue eyes, some parents felt he had a "God-like complex."

Despite controversies and legal restrictions, Meijer continues to engage with his audience through YouTube, where he addresses criticisms and defends his actions.

In his documentary, he criticizes the documentary for what he sees as exploiting his donor children and portrays himself as advocating for transparency and understanding in the donor process.

The Man With 1000 Kids is currently available to stream on Netflix.

