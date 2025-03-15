The Residence Honors Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andre Braugher With Heartfelt Tribute; Know How

Netflix’s upcoming murder mystery comedy The Residence has honored the late Andre Braugher, who was set to play a key role in the series before his passing in December 2023.

Braugher, best known for Homicide: Life on the Street and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, was cast as White House Chief Usher A.B. Wynter in the Uzo Aduba-led series. While he filmed several episodes before his death from lung cancer, he was unable to complete production. The series has paid tribute to him with a special card at the end of its eight-episode run.

Co-star Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays White House assistant usher Jasmine Haney, and show creator Paul William Davies shared their admiration for Braugher. Kelechi Watson reflected on her excitement at working with him, calling him “brilliant” and a “comedic genius.” She fondly recalled their first meeting on set, describing him as charismatic, intelligent, and a dedicated family man.

Davies, deeply affected by Braugher’s passing, described him as a “wonderful human being and an incredible actor.” He noted that many cast and crew members who had worked with him before were devastated by the loss.

Following Braugher’s passing, the role of A.B. Wynter was recast with Giancarlo Esposito, who was close to the late actor. Davies acknowledged the difficulty of replacing Braugher, but praised Esposito’s grace in honoring his friend while making the role his own.

The final episode of The Residence features a poignant moment that serves as an indirect tribute to Braugher. Davies rewrote a speech delivered by Aduba’s character, Cordelia Cupp, after the actor’s death, making it feel like a eulogy. The show’s In Memory card was deliberately placed at the end of the series, symbolizing that Braugher remained an integral part of the project.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the experience, Kelechi Watson expressed gratitude that the show could continue despite the challenges, including the pandemic, the writers’ strike, and Braugher’s passing. She emphasized that the cast and crew poured their hearts into the production, ensuring it lived up to his legacy.