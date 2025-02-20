Netflix’s The Residence: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and What to Expect From The White House Murder Mystery

Netflix has released the official trailer for its upcoming murder mystery series, The Residence. The show, produced by Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland, is set in the White House and follows a high-stakes investigation during a disastrous state dinner. With a mix of suspense and satire, The Residence will premiere on March 20.

The Residence follows Cordelia Cupp, a skilled detective, as she investigates the murder of the White House chief usher, A.B. Wynter as per ScreenRealm.

Played by Uzo Aduba, Cupp must navigate a complex web of political drama, personal vendettas, and over 150 suspects. Randall Park joins as FBI Special Agent Edwin Park, who assists in the investigation.

The story is inspired by the nonfiction book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by Kate Andersen Brower.

The book offers insight into the lives of U.S. Presidents, their families, and the White House staff. However, the Netflix series takes a fictional approach with its murder mystery plot.

The series features a large ensemble cast, including Giancarlo Esposito as the murder victim, A.B. Wynter. Other cast members include Jane Curtin, Ken Marino, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Jason Lee, who plays Tripp Morgan, the president’s rebellious younger brother.

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue makes a cameo as herself, appearing as one of the guests at the White House. Talking to Netflix’s Tudum, Aduba described her character as “strong, she doesn’t mince words, she’s unapologetically herself.”

She also mentioned that Cordelia’s love for birdwatching influences her investigative style, saying, “You have to pay attention to every single detail while birding, it all relates.”

Paul William Davies, known for his work on Scandal, created the series. He revealed that The Residence draws inspiration from classic mystery films like Charade (1963).

“The Residence is honestly a lot of things,” Davies said. “It’s funny, it’s suspenseful, it’s clever, it’s totally farcical in places, it’s genuinely romantic in others.”

All eight episodes of The Residence will be available to stream on Netflix starting March 20. This marks another major project from Rhimes, who signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2017. The deal has already produced hits like Bridgerton and Inventing Anna.