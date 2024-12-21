The Shawshank Redemption Star William Sadler Mourns the Loss of His Wife Marni Joan Bakst After 45 Years of Marriage: 'I Don’t Think I Can Fathom'

William Sadler is mourning the loss of his wife of 45 years, Marni Joan Bakst. The Roswell actor, 74, announced Bakst’s death in a touching tribute on Facebook, alongside a throwback picture of them holding coffee mugs on their wedding morning on May 6, 1978.

In the Thursday, December 19, tribute, Sadler wrote, “Early yesterday morning, my wife, Marni Bakst, finally lost her two-year battle with cancer. After what has been an amazing 45 years of marriage, I don’t think I can fathom or put into words much of this yet.”

“Maybe with time and a little distance, I’ll find it easier to describe this extraordinary artist, feminist, wife, and mother, but for now, I want to thank you all for your patience and kind words. Yours, Bill,” the post read elsewhere. A brief version of the same announcement was also shared on X.

The couple shared one daughter, Sadler Colley Bakst, throughout their decades-long marriage.

Last year, to mark his and Bakst’s 45th wedding anniversary, Sadler posted the same picture of them from their wedding day alongside a heartfelt message where he expressed what he adored the most about his wife.

Describing himself as “the lucky young man” and his wife as a “young woman with huge eyes,” Sadler said that after all these years, he still brews her coffee, she still has the same beautiful eyes, and he still is the luckiest man on this and any other planet.

Sadler had Bakst’s unwavering support in his acting career, beginning even before his 1985 Broadway debut in Neil Simon’s Biloxi.

Sadler’s most acknowledged role is as the long-serving prisoner Heywood in the acclaimed 1994 drama The Shawshank Redemption. His other acting credits include Die Hard 2, Iron Man 3, When They See Us, Salem’s Lot, and more.

