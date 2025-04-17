The Sixth Sense Star Haley Joel Osment Arrested at Ski Resort for Public Intoxication and Possession of Substance; Details Inside

Haley Joel Osment has been detained for public intoxication and suspected possession of illegal drugs at Mammoth Ski Resort in California. Osment was booked for 'unruly conduct' on Tuesday, April 8.

Police were called to the scene about 2 p.m. on a report of Osment's disorderly behavior on the mountain, according to People. They arrested the 37-year-old actor and booked him for public intoxication and controlled substance possession.

One law enforcement source informed the outlet that police believe the substance to be cocaine. Police have sent it to be tested and anticipate getting results soon.

This is not the first time Emily Osment's brother, Haley Joel, has had a run-in with the police. At 18 years old, back in 2006, he injured himself during a car accident, which the police attributed to misdemeanor drunk driving. He was charged with DUI and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to three years of probation by a judge.

He made headlines once more in 2018 when he was involved in a heated verbal altercation at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport on Super Bowl Sunday. Osment, who had missed his flight, reportedly hurled verbal threats. The incident called police to the scene twice but did not result in charges. He had disappeared once the police arrived.

An American Airlines rep told the outlet at that time the passenger [Osment] was placed on standby for another flight from Las Vegas; however, "Due to the passenger’s behavior toward our team members this morning, law enforcement was summoned to the gate. The passenger was upset we would not confirm him on a flight after he missed his flight the previous evening."

Meanwhile, Mammoth Lakes Police Department Sergeant Jason Heilman confirmed the arrest and release of Haley Joel Osment. The Mono County District Attorney's Office has not, to date, released any word on whether or not it will charge The Sixth Sense actor. The investigation continues.

