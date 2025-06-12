The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Trailer: Are Belly-Jeremiah Getting Married? Don’t Miss Out Special Taylor Swift Feature

Prime Video has released the official trailer for the final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, and it's full of surprises, heartbreak, and a special feature from Taylor Swift. Season 3, consisting of 11 episodes, will premiere globally on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video.

The trailer shows Belly (played by Lola Tung) announcing her engagement to Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), catching both families off guard. "When I'm with Jere, everything is easier," Belly says in the trailer. But things take a turn when Conrad (Christopher Briney) returns and realizes his feelings for Belly haven't faded.

"Everywhere I go, there's a memory of Conrad," Belly admits, revealing the emotional struggle at the heart of the season. The love triangle that has driven the story from the beginning returns, this time with higher stakes, as Belly stands at a major crossroads in her life.

A big highlight of the trailer is the use of two Taylor Swift songs, Daylight from her Lover album and Red (Taylor’s Version) from the re-recorded Red album. The music sets the emotional tone for the story, making it even more relatable for fans of the series and Swifties alike.

What to expect from Season 3

The new season follows Belly as she finishes her junior year of college and heads to Cousins Beach, planning a future with Jeremiah. However, the return of Conrad brings unresolved feelings back into the picture. According to the season logline, “Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same.”

Season 3 marks the final chapter in the adaptation of Jenny Han’s bestselling book trilogy. Han returns as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Sarah Kucserka. The season also stars Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, Jackie Chung, and Colin Ferguson.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 will be available to stream in over 240 countries and territories worldwide starting July 16, 2025, only on Prime Video.

