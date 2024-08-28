Taylor Swift Fan’s Viral Tattoo Mishap as a Tribute Turns to Comedy; KNOW More

One of the most loyal fan bases in the world is that of Taylor Swift. They are sometimes referred to as Swifties and demonstrate an obsessive devotion to this already successful artist. They do this by repeatedly listening to her music, going to her sold-out performances, and interacting with her online. Sometimes, however, some fans go overboard. They mark themselves with pictures of the pop singer. Yet, this only becomes a source of internet glitches rather than admiration.

According to Netflix Junkie, recently a fan uploaded a picture of herself with a tattoo of Taylor Swift. It must be reassuring for the pop diva that ‘more than an image’ tattoo artist managed to create. The outcome in this case was so horrendous and executed so poorly that it made its way onto subreddit dedicated to the most horrendous botched tattoos. It was posted with captions ‘Supposed to be Taylor Swift’ and was instantly ridiculed. The tattoo did not make fans of the singing star look like her so much as baffled them instead.

The tattoo, which was intended to be a mark of respect, is rather an example of the worst kind of tattoo that can be inked. Users flocked to the Reddit thread with numerous comedic designs. A few asked why the portrait resembles different stars and contains elements of Taylor Swift's features, while others pointed out that the picture looks considerable as a failure of a sketch rather than on someone's body.

Swift fans can often be rather fierce defenders, and even they took the piss out of the tattoo. One user quipped that if you look at one side of the tattoo only, that side looks nice; the other one, together with this, has no good effect. Another user playfully referred to the tattoo in question as 'One Anya Taylor-joyless', as if the names Taylor Swift and Anya Taylor-Joy are more related.

As Taylor Swift is well accustomed to appeasing one’s audience with several variations of her music, this one as a tattoo edition received no accolades. Rather, it turned out to be a cautionary tale focusing on the importance of care during tattoo selection. For the fan who got the tattoo, it can be an advice to cross-verify the artist’s works properly prior to indulging in eternal skin disfiguration. For the rest of us, it can simply be a pronouncement that not all paying of respects ends up successful.