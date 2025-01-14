The Weeknd Raves About Jenna Ortega’s Natural Acting Skills in Hurry Up Tomorrow

The Weeknd was lavish in praise for Jenna Ortega's performance in the new psychological thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow. The upcoming movie is Trey Edward Shults and is based on the After Hours singer's album.

As the Blinding Lights singer himself co-wrote and stars in the film, he described the performance of Ortega, saying that the latter brought out the depth of the scene very effectively.

One scene during filming was particularly challenging for The Weeknd and the director. They didn't know how it would work on screen, but they were very impressed when the Wednesday actress effortlessly took the lead.

In an interview with Variety, the Popular singer recounted, "There was a scene where Trey and I looked at each other like, 'On paper, this is just ridiculous — how is it going to translate on screen?'"

However, that's when Ortega stepped in. "Jenna brought so much depth to the character," The Idol star gushed. "And she said, 'I have an idea.' She led that whole scene — none of it was rehearsed, and a lot of my reactions in it are not acting," he explained.

Jenna Ortega who is now popular following her appearance on Netflix's Wednesday, revealed that she never thought that things would get as good as they are today and thanked God for the opportunities given to her. She also spoke highly of The Weeknd, saying that he is sweet and very accommodating on set.

Hurry Up Tomorrow is slated for a May 16, 2025, release.

