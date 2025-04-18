The White Lotus Stars Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood to Reunite on Screen Despite Rumoured Rift? Here's What We Know

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood, who played Rick and Chelsea in season 3 of The White Lotus, may be working together again soon, despite recent rumors of a fallout. Fans noticed that both actors appear to have unfollowed each other on Instagram following the season finale, leading to speculation about a possible feud.

However, entertainment journalist Elizabeth Wagmeister shared some insight during the April 17 episode of The Viall Files podcast. She said, "The only thing that I will say, I was told this off the record, but there is something professionally that they are doing in the coming weeks together."

Wagmeister added that even if there are tensions, it hasn't stopped the actors from continuing their work. "It's not like they can't be in the same room, is my point. Because I feel that there is something on the books," she said.

She also mentioned that the two would likely cross paths soon, as The White Lotus season 3 was expected to receive several Emmy nominations. According to her, the cast would be entering a major Emmy campaign, and with everyone likely to be nominated, Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood would have to be in the same room.

Wagmeister clarified that she had no confirmation of any real conflict between them but repeated that a work-related appearance involving both actors was expected in the near future.

Speculation grew after Goggins supported a controversial Saturday Night Live skit, The White Potus. The parody replaced most characters from The White Lotus with versions of Donald Trump and his inner circle, except Wood's character.

While the skit faced backlash, Goggins praised it on Instagram, calling it amazing. In contrast, Wood criticized the skit for being "mean and unfunny".

