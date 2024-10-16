'They're Both Relieved That...': Source Reveals Where Justin Timberlake And Wife Jessica Biel Stand After NSYNC Alum's DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are trying to move past the former’s DWI arrest. The sources close to the Hollywood couple revealed that Timberlake has done everything to make up for his wife following his arrest, which took place after the actor-singer was caught driving on the New York streets while intoxicated. The insider claimed that since the arrest in June, Timberlake and Biel have been busy focusing on their careers and family together.

In conversation with People Magazine, the sources claimed that apart from being married, the pair also have to work on being good parents to their children, Silas and Phineas. The insider also shared that Biel is the private one among the two and was not happy with her husband’s arrest, but "they're both relieved that it's in the past."

Timberlake’s case was concluded in mid-September, after a plea deal, which made the Friends With Benefits actor plead guilty for lesser charge of driving with ability impaired. As for the charges, the actor will have to pay a $500 fine and do 25 hours of community service.

Meanwhile, the source claimed that the married couple makes a great team. Elaborating on the statements, the insider shared, "They are both committed to staying married. Jess thinks he's a wonderful dad. They’re a great team.”

Biel and Timberlake also took a trip together to Montreal’s Bell Centre to mark their 12th wedding anniversary. The latter also gave a special shoutout to his wife from the stage, surrounded by their fans.

The actor-singer also put up a tour recap on his social media account, where Timberlake was heard saying, "It's also a very special evening for me.” He went on to say, My wife is here tonight. And tonight is our 12-year anniversary."

The musician went on to share more good words for his wife. Biel, too, shared the moments from Montreal on her Instagram stories with the words, "Wouldn't want to spend it anywhere else ❤️.”

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel tied the knot in October 2012, but the legal procedures and ceremony were conducted in the States beforehand.

