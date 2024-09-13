Why Did Justin Timberlake Accept Plea Deal In DWI Case? Here's What Sources Have To Say

Justin Timberlake recently agreed to a plea deal in his DWI case. Timberlake was arrested on June 18 in Sag Harbor, New York, and charged with driving while intoxicated. The plea agreement, which allows him to plead guilty to a lesser offense, has been confirmed by PEOPLE, and the singer is eager to move on from the incident.

The court case has been a distraction for Timberlake, but sources say he is now focused on the future. According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, Timberlake is eager to move on from his legal issues and focus on his family and career. “He’s a family man, and this is his focus. He accepted a plea deal because he wants to move on,” the source said.

Timberlake is married to actress Jessica Biel and has two sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4. The source shared that his family is his top priority throughout this ordeal. "The court case has been a distraction. He doesn’t want his family to be affected by it," they added.

Timberlake's legal team has consistently stated that the singer was not intoxicated at the time of his arrest, and his attorney, Edward Burke Jr., continues to support this claim.

Despite this, Timberlake's driver's license was suspended for a year in New York following a court hearing in August, as is standard practice in such cases. The source clarified that it's not like he's getting off completely, his license is still suspended.

Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, has been supportive but encouraged him to resolve the issue. The source said that Jessica is not happy about it and she's encouraged him to accept the plea deal. Timberlake is eager to move on from the incident now that he has reached a plea agreement.

Justin Timberlake is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which has been one of his main priorities during this time. The tour began in 2024, and Timberlake has been performing across the country. A source close to Timberlake confirmed that his tour is a top priority, with his next show scheduled for September 28 in Newark, New Jersey.

The tour, which will run until June 2025, has been performing well, with Billboard predicting it will rank in the top ten of the year-end tour list.

Timberlake addressed the situation at a concert in Chicago in June, shortly after his arrest, telling fans, "I know sometimes I'm hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back." He admitted to having a tough week but thanked his fans for their continued support.

