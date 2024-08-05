'This Ain't America': IT Prequel Series Welcome To Derry Unveils Terrifying FIRST LOOK About The Rise Of Pennywise; WATCH

Max unveiled the first look of its highly anticipated horror series Welcome to Derry on Monday, August 5, and adeptly imparted the message that the IT prequel series is not for the faint-hearted. The six-second teaser by the streaming platform, which arrived alongside first looks of other titles like The White Lotus season 3 and A Knight of the Seven, featured fresh faces covered in blood and other nasty fluids, without a sign of Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise the Clown. The teaser, while not providing extensive narration, simply uses a voiceover to remind the viewers: “This ain’t America. This is Derry.”

A welcome sign to the Maine town, which informs viewers that it is the birthplace of the legendary Paul Bunyan, takes the screen at one point in the brief footage. See BELOW!

The plot of the upcoming fright fest will explore the rise of Pennywise before the events of 2017’s IT. Welcome to Derry is set to take place in the 1960s and is reported to be released in 2025.

The filming for the series was recently wrapped, as confirmed by showrunner Jason Fuchs on Instagram. “237 shoot days later….That is a picture wrap on this season of Welcome to Derry. Surreal. What a ride. Can't wait for you to see this thing,” he captioned his post featuring a snap of his production chair from the sets alongside the iconic red balloon image.

Rudy Mancuso, Kimberly Guerrero, Dorian Grey, Thomas Mitchell, BJ Harrison, Shane Marriott, Chad Rook, Peter Outerbridge, Madeleine Stowe, Stephen Rider, and more are set to star in the saga. Andy Muschietti, the director of the recent IT films, reportedly directed four of the nine-episode installment of the series.

The series sneak peek, in parts, reminds us of Stephen King’s novella The Body, which served as the premise for Rob Reiner’s 1986 adventure thriller Stand By Me. For those who may not know, Stephen King is the author of the material that served as the premise of Muschietti’s two-part films in 2017 and 2019, with Skarsgård playing the dancing clown.

