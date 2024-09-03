Fact Check: Does Ryan Reynolds Have A Twin Brother? Exploring Viral Rumor

Fans have been wondering if Ryan Reynolds has a twin brother named Gordon Reynolds, particularly following the recent MCU film Deadpool & Wolverine. In the film, Gordon Reynolds is credited as Nicepool, a variant of Deadpool who is noticeably more pleasant and polite than the average Deadpool. In reality, Ryan Reynolds created the fictional character Gordon Reynolds as per ComingSoon.net.

Gordon Reynolds isn't Ryan Reynolds' twin brother. Ryan Reynolds created the fictional character for comedic purposes. Gordon first appeared in a 2016 GQ interview, as part of Reynolds' Man of the Year series. During the interview, Gordon was portrayed as a rude and unstable individual.

He made inappropriate remarks about Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, and sarcastically mocked Reynolds' film, Green Lantern. Reynolds walked out of the interview, leaving Gordon to further insult him. This portrayal was intended as satire and not to be taken seriously.

Gordon Reynolds appeared in additional videos on Ryan Reynolds' YouTube channel in 2018 and 2021. Gordon's role as a provocateur continued in these videos, where he made jokes about Reynolds' alcohol brand Aviation Gin and commented on the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite claiming not to insult Reynolds in the 2021 video, Gordon did so anyway.

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Gordon Reynolds is credited as Nicepool, a spoof of Wade Wilson (Deadpool). This character is the polar opposite of Gordon Reynolds from the GQ interviews. Nicepool is portrayed as a kind-hearted, polite, and nonviolent version of Deadpool who compliments rather than insults Prime Deadpool.

Ryan Reynolds has three real-life brothers named Jeff, Terry, and Patrick. He grew up in Vancouver, Canada, with these siblings, who helped shape his personality and sense of humor. In interviews, Reynolds has spoken about his close relationship with his brothers and their influence on him.

Jeff Reynolds, the most private of the siblings, is rarely seen in public but is frequently mentioned by Ryan. Ryan referred to Jeff as his first friend and expressed deep affection for him in a birthday post from 2017.

Terry Reynolds followed in their father's footsteps and joined the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Patrick Reynolds, on the other hand, pursued a career in education and now teaches at Coyote Creek Elementary in British Columbia. Ryan has publicly praised Patrick's efforts and artistic contributions to his students.

