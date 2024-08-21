Throwback: When Jennifer Lopez Said Getting Second Chance With Ben Affleck Was A 'Beautiful Love Story'

Jennifer Lopez had all the reasons to be grateful in 2022 after rekindling her two-decade-old romance with Ben Affleck in 2021. The Gigli co-stars were engaged in 2002 and had a wedding planned for September 2003. They, however, postponed it, reportedly in light of added media scrutiny of their personal lives. Eventually, they called off their engagement in 2004.

In her 2022 interview with People, the Love Don't Cost a Thing singer said she feels so “lucky and happy and proud to be with” Affleck. She further described her renewed relationship with the Oscar winner as “a beautiful love story.”

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now,” Lopez characterized, noting both she and Affleck are very protective of their relationship this time around.

Well, that was then, and what we have now is past Bennifer crumbs to make do with, as the Atlas actress filed for divorce from Affleck just two years after getting married twice in 2022. After months of speculation about trouble in their paradise, Lopez completed the legal formalities of the duo’s separation on Tuesday, August 20, the same day they would have marked the second anniversary of their traditional Georgia wedding had they been together. The couple, according to TMZ sources, had no prenuptial agreement.

On the work front, Lopez will soon appear in Unstoppable and Kiss of a Spiderwoman. Both projects have Affleck attached as a producer. The actor, for his part, will next be seen in The Accountant 2, a sequel to his 2016 action thriller. Affleck completed filming the flick this summer, when Lopez was staying in NYC, amid swirling rumors of marital issues with Affleck.

In the past four months leading up to Lopez’s divorce filing today, the couple united only a couple of times, missing their Las Vegas wedding anniversary, the Fourth of July holiday, as well as Lopez’s 55th birthday party in NYC on July 24.

