Kylie Jenner Is ‘Completely Hypnotized’ by Timothée Chalamet; Source Says ‘She Really Feels Like…’

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s romance is reportedly more intense than ever. According to a source exclusively speaking to Life & Style, the beauty mogul is “completely hypnotized” by the Oscar-nominated actor and is basking in a relationship that has reached “a whole new level” of intimacy — both physically and emotionally.

The buzz began after Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her steamy on-screen sex scenes with Chalamet in the upcoming Safdie brothers film Marty Supreme, calling the actor “a thinking man’s sex symbol.” But while Paltrow’s praise had the internet talking, it’s Kylie who, according to insiders, gets to experience the real thing — and she isn’t holding back.

“Kylie is completely hypnotized by Timmy,” a source told Life & Style magazine. The source added, “They can talk for hours, and she really feels like he appreciates her for more than what she looks like or what she has in the bank.” Their relationship, which started in July 2023 after Kylie’s split from Travis Scott, was initially thought to be a fling. However, those close to the couple now say the two are inseparable — and seriously in love. “They can talk for hours,” the source continued. “Kylie feels truly seen by him — not for her looks or status, but for who she is. Of course, he’s constantly telling her she’s beautiful and perfect, but their connection goes far beyond the surface.”

A separate source revealed to The U.S. Sun that Chalamet has been ring shopping in Paris, scouting out a possible $300,000 sparkler. The couple has even been looking at luxurious homes in Paris and Milan, fueling rumors that an engagement is imminent. Another friend of Timothée confirmed that the couple has been openly discussing marriage within their inner circle — and it’s not a matter of if, but when.

While fans continue to swoon over their red carpet appearances and public displays of affection, those closest to Kylie and Timothée say the real magic is happening behind closed doors.

