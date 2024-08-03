'To Infinity And Beyond': Rhea Durham Shares Loving Tribute For Mark Wahlberg On 15th Anniversary

On August 1, Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham celebrated 15 years of marriage with heartfelt Instagram posts. With Durham posting selfies and beach snaps of Wahlberg, and Wahlberg sharing a throwback picture, the couple shared sweet photos and messages. Parents of four kids, the couple credits their strong marriage to faith. As of late, Wahlberg has been busy filming, and he surprised Durham by shaving his head partially.

Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg celebrate their anniversary. Taking to Instagram to celebrate 15 years of marriage, the 53-year-old actor and his wife, 46, marked the occasion with a pair of posts. For their relationship celebration, Durham posted a series of selfies with her husband, along with some shots of Wahlberg showing off his muscles.

She wrote in a caption to her post, "Happy Anniversary, my love. I love you to infinity and beyond." In a caption accompanying his post, Wahlberg wrote, "Happy anniversary." Durham even answered a follower in a comment under her Instagram post about what keeps the couple's marriage strong, "God."

Wahlberg and Durham were married at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Beverly Hills in 2009, eight years after they first met in New York City. Ella, 20, Michael, 18, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 14, are the couple's children.

The last time he shared his gratitude for Durham and their marriage was on July 1, when he posted on Instagram a picture of their celebratory dinner and wrote, "HAPPY B DAY BABE.".

In contrast, Durham celebrated Wahlberg's own birthday on June 5, when she shared a collage of photos of him and their children over the years. She wrote, "Happy birthday, husband and daddy of our dreams. We love you to the moon and back.".

Recently, Wahlberg appeared in Arthur the King, and he has two films coming out this year, including Netflix's The Union with Halle Berry. According to PEOPLE, Durham was surprised by the actor's decision to partially shave his head for his role in Flight Risk, which hits theaters Oct. 17.

"Seeing my wife's face when I took my hat off after getting my haircut for work on that particular day was priceless," Wahlberg said about the decision, made in preparation for playing a villain in the Mel Gibson-directed film.

