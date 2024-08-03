'She Wasn't Photographed': Elizabeth Taylor's Lawyer Reveals Her Quiet Visits to AIDS Patients

There has been a surprising discovery about the famous Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor. It has been revealed that, after her death, she was actively involved in AIDS advocacy. This new information about Taylor's quiet yet impactful work has been disclosed by her lawyer, Barbara Berkowitz.

Taylor, renowned for her glamorous movies and stunning looks, was also deeply committed to raising awareness about AIDS at a time when little was known about the disease and there was significant prejudice surrounding it.

According to Berkowitz, who is overseeing the compilation of Taylor's archive, previously unknown details about Taylor’s personal involvement in AIDS advocacy have come to light. Despite her enduring public presence—marked by high-profile marriages and a celebrated acting career—her visits to AIDS patients were intentionally kept private.

Berkowitz revealed that Elizabeth Taylor frequently visited hospital wards for AIDS patients, spending time with those battling the disease. Taylor’s efforts were not driven by a desire for publicity but by a genuine wish to offer support and comfort. Berkowitz emphasized Taylor’s strong dedication and compassion for those suffering from AIDS.

“She wasn’t photographed during visits to hospital AIDS wards because she made it all about the patient and not all about her,” Berkowitz explained, illustrating how Taylor prioritized others in her advocacy.

Taylor’s commitment to AIDS advocacy was deeply personal. She lost her close friend and co-star Rock Hudson, from the movie Giant, to AIDS in 1985. The impact of the disease on her friends inspired her to use her fame to raise awareness and support the cause.

In addition to her private visits, Taylor was instrumental in founding two major organizations dedicated to AIDS research and advocacy. She co-founded the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) in 1985 and established the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) in 1991. These organizations continue to fund research, educate the public, and fight HIV/AIDS globally.

Tim Mendelson, co-manager of Taylor’s estate, echoed Berkowitz’s sentiments about Taylor’s dedication. He noted that Taylor donated a significant portion of her earnings from her film career to the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to the cause.

Mendelson recalled how Taylor addressed the prejudice against AIDS in the 1980s, using her influence to combat misunderstandings and promote kindness. “She really came from a place of love and compassion,” Mendelson said, highlighting Taylor’s empathy for AIDS patients who faced criticism and unfair treatment.

Elizabeth Taylor’s story serves as an inspiration and reminder of the positive impact one can make in the world. Her dedication to AIDS advocacy and support for those affected by the disease extended her legacy beyond her illustrious acting career.

People like Berkowitz, who are dedicated to preserving Elizabeth Taylor's memory, continue to uncover more about her personal and professional life. Taylor's influence extends beyond the entertainment world to her significant contributions to the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The upcoming documentary, Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and will soon be available on HBO. The documentary explores Taylor's diverse life and her efforts to make a positive impact on society.

