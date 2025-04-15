Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Fuel Dating Rumors with Helicopter Date to the UK; DEETs

The speculations about Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas’s romance are flying high, and amid that, the couple seems to have allegedly flown high together in the sky, according to a new report by TMZ.

The abovementioned publication reported that the rumored lovebirds—Cruise and Armas—jetted to the United Kingdom from Madrid, Spain. As per the outlet, the Mission: Impossible actor and the Blade Runner 2049 actress landed at Farnborough Airport on Sunday.

The mega actor stepped out of his chopper, and Armas was seen right behind him with two of her dogs, according to the publication. In a classic celebrity’s style, Cruise reportedly smiled and also waved to the onlookers, while the actress strolled beside him.

The couple was not spotted hand in hand with each other, kissing, or doing any kind of PDA. On the other hand, this could also be related to their work because the actress is reportedly in discussions to star in the upcoming Doug Liman-helmed venture titled Deeper alongside Cruise, which will surely be interesting to watch.

So, to assume that there is romance brewing between both the A-listers could be a little soon, especially since neither of them has confirmed or denied those speculations.

The rumors about the duo’s romance began when they were initially seen with each other during a dinner on Valentine's Day this year. Both actors were also reportedly spotted at the London Heliport last month.

As of now, it seems that Cruise is gearing up for his return to this year’s Cannes Film Festival, as his highly anticipated Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is slated to be screened during the festival on May 14.

