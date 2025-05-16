Box Office: Lionsgate’s Ballerina eyes USD 35M plus opening in promising start for John Wick spinoff
Ana de Armas-led Ballerina targets a USD 35–40M opening as tracking soars. Set between John Wick 3 and 4, the spinoff is set to dominate its June 6 debut weekend.
Lionsgate’s From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is tracking toward a strong USD 35 to 40 million opening weekend, positioning the Ana de Armas-led spinoff for a solid debut on June 6. With its intense action sequences and connection to the billion-dollar John Wick franchise, Ballerina is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated R-rated action releases of the summer.
Directed by Len Wiseman, Ballerina underwent additional photography helmed by John Wick creator Chad Stahelski to maintain continuity with the franchise’s signature style. The film marks the fifth installment in the universe and serves as a standalone tale set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Chapter 4. De Armas plays Eve Macarro, a ballerina-turned-assassin on a revenge mission under the deadly supervision of the Ruska Roma.
Initial tracking shows strong interest from male audiences over 25, with high awareness among the broader 25-plus demographic, the same group that powered John Wick: Chapter 4 to a franchise-best USD 73.8 million opening in 2023. While Ballerina is not expected to reach those numbers, its projections already place it ahead of John Wick: Chapter 2 (USD 30.2 million).
In fact, the film is aligning with other successful franchise offshoots like The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Both titles opened to USD 44.6 million and USD 42.1 million, respectively.
With a reported budget between USD 80–90 million, including reshoots, Lionsgate has once again employed its proven strategy of selling foreign rights to finance the project while retaining key markets like the US and UK. The promotional push began in full force at CinemaCon in April, with de Armas backing it up through social media campaigns and behind-the-scenes teases.
The John Wick franchise has grossed over USD 1.03 billion globally, with Chapter 4 alone bringing in over USD 440 million. Ballerina also features franchise regulars, including Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and the late Lance Reddick in his final screen role.
Releasing alongside Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme, which doesn't pose much threat, Ballerina is well-positioned to dominate its launch weekend. If audience reception mirrors the franchise’s momentum, the film could very well dance past projections.
