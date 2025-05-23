Ballerina Exclusive: Norman Reedus Reveals Best Part of John Wick Universe, Recalls Watching Keanu Reeves in Action for 1st Time

Norman Reedus, popularly known for playing Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead, turns into a deadly assassin in the John Wick universe in Ballerina alongside Ana de Armas. Reedus, who is a long-time fan of the Keanu Reeves-led film series, reflects on joining the cult-favorite action thriller franchise and his character, Pine, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, the much-awaited spin-off by Len Wiseman, revolves around Eve Macarro (de Armas), a deadly assassin on a quest for vengeance after her family is brutally murdered. Reedus stars as a conflicted and complex killer who seamlessly integrates into the John Wick universe.

Reedus has always respected the franchise's cinematic style, from its sleek lighting and visual aesthetic to its action choreography and realistic characters. He has been a loyal follower of the series since its inception and was highly impressed by its commitment to detail and kinetic energy.

"I like everything about those films, including the characters, lighting, and action. I remember the first time I saw Keanu, as Wick, flick a cartridge out of a pistol. I was like, ‘Oh my god, rewind, rewind," Reedus tells Pinkvilla.

"I’m honored to join the John Wick world," Reedus continues, "and I can confidently say there’s nothing like it or its passionate fanbase."

To prepare for the part, Reedus went back and watched the first four John Wick movies. He highlights the franchise's commitment to its internal code of honor. He says, "One of the things I really like about this universe is that nobody lies. The idea of the honest assassin is just one of the many rules that makes these movies unique."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon star's interest in the action thriller series carried through to his performance, which integrates easily with the gritty texture of the movie. He adds, "Everything about them is cool and badass. You want to watch them repeatedly."

Meanwhile, Wiseman, who has collaborated with Reedus before, had in mind for him to play this role from the beginning. Reedus's humble nature and innate charisma are the perfect qualities for the franchise's world, the director says.

"Norman has a specific quality that just fits in perfectly with the John Wick world. Norman doesn’t think he’s cool — and that’s what makes him cool," Wiseman notes.

Ballerina gears up to continue John Wick's legacy with screenings across India in PVR INOX from June 13.

