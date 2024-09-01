Tom Hanks' Directorial Debut Gets Housed At Prime Video After 28 Years Of Its Release; Here's What You Need To Know

Tom Hanks’ directorial debut is set to get placed on Prime Video. The Forrest Gump actor took the director’s chair for the first time in 1996 and released his film That Thing You Do, which won the hearts of the audience and was critically acclaimed over the course of its run in theaters.

The movie is also ranked 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the plot of the movie was declared a hit at the box office. Apart from direction, the film has also been written by the Hollywood star during the era of Beetle music going popular to become a trend in pop culture.

Hanks was also one of the cast members of the film and played the role of Mr. White alongside the other cast members, including Tom Everest Scott, Steve Zahn, Liv Tyler, and Ethan Embry, among others.

As for the plot of the film, the synopsis read, “In the 1960s, a pop rock band recruits jazz lover Guy, whose refreshing beats catapult them towards success. But they are also one the many bands that try to emulate The Beatles.”

Apart from the original cast members, That Thing You Do also brings in a bunch of cameo appearances, such as Chris Isaak, Peter Scolari, Kevin Pollak, Jonathan Demme, and Bryan Cranston. For a very minute part, Hanks also brought in his son and his wife, Colin Hanks, and Rita Wilson.

That Thing You Do completed 25 years since its release in 2021, and at the time, the star cast of the film recalled working on one of the coming-of-age movies of the time.

Speaking of the ideation and making of the film, the You’ve Got Mail star revealed to a media portal, “I was always fascinated by [rock group] Jan and Dean when I was growing up in high school. The concept of a band that stays together long enough to make it through their first tour and breaks up—I thought it was just so real.”

His wife, Wilson, added to Hanks’ comments, “It started with a band having a one-hit wonder. And then the world moved on to a new one-hit wonder. That was the seed of the idea.” She added, “His writing process is he writes, and then he gives you a complete script when he’s finished.”

Meanwhile, Embry, who portrayed the character of T.B. Player in the film, shared about who he bagged the role in Tom Hanks's film. He said, “I had just finished Empire Records, and this audition came up. I was playing bass. I was kind of punk rock in the ’90s, lots of nail polish.”

He further stated, “I wore women’s clothes all the time. I think I put male clothes on for the audition, but I brought my bass completely tagged up with crap. One thing I remember—around the input jack, I had cut out a pornographic image and lacquered it, so when you plugged it in... yeah.”

The date for the film to be dropped on Prime Video will be shared soon.

