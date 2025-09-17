Cardi B Confirms 4th Pregnancy, Rapper Expecting First Child With NFL Star Stefon Diggs: ‘I’m Excited’

Singer Cardi B is ready to be a mom of four! The rapper has announced that she’s pregnant with a child, her first with Stefon Diggs. Speaking on CBS Mornings, the star announced that she and her boyfriend are expecting a child, “I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs”. She went on to say that she’s in a good space and feeling ‘strong and very powerful’ about doing all the work. However, it has been more special because she's doing this while creating a baby.

Praising her equation with Stefon Diggs, "Me and my man, we're very supportive of each other. We're like in the same space in our careers," she said. "I feel like we're really great and one of the best at what we do. And me and him think the same way. 'Yeah, you're one of the greatest, but what's next? What are we doing again? We have to do it again, all the time.' We're never, like, comfortable. We just have to keep going and that's just what we are."

As for when her baby is due, the WAP hitmaker revealed that her first child with Stefon Diggs is eyeing an early 2026 birth, before the start of her tour in February.

Cardi B reveals why she waited to announce her pregnancy

Revealing her decision to keep silent about her baby for long, the singer shared that it was a deliberate choice. She wanted to open up about it in her own time, “Let me close some deals first. And it's like, you don't really want to say right way that you're pregnant. It's like, 'Let me see a couple of more sonograms. Let my baby be healthy.' “

The two were first linked back in October 2024 and then began hanging out publicly from May of this year. Cardi B shares 3 kids with her last partner, Offset, who she divorced last year.

