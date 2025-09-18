BTS’ V asks K-pop stars to join simultaneous livestream, TWS’ Dohoon and Kyungmin hilariously fail

Recently, BTS’ V shared a new update on Weverse asking for other K-pop stars to suggest their names for a possible simultaneous livestream with him on the platform. A newly added feature, the singer was looking for anyone other than his own teammates for testing out the new function and shared a late night post wanting them to get added to his live session. Soon, many BTS ARMY members began suggesting other artists’ names including their BIGHIT MUSIC juniors, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and CORTIS. PLEDIS Entertainment’s team TWS’ Dohoon and Kyungmin attempted to suggest their name only to not be noticed by the seniors so far, ensuing a string of hilarious campaigning for them by their fans.

BTS member V wishes to do a livestream with fellow K-pop stars from other groups

Kim Taehyung has been the unofficial King of Weverse, often suggesting ideas and features that have over time come to fruition and led to the successful progression of the fan communication platform. From K-pop stars to Western celebrities, many have found their home on the app and made it easier for their admirers to chat with them! However, the BTS member’s latest suggestion is more beneficial for fellow K-pop idols.

The Layover singer wrote, “Looking for other artists to do a broadcast with, not a (BTS) member though”. TWS’ Dohoon and Kyungmin soon dropped a reply with shocked emojis, “We really want to do it. Sunbaenim (senior), if you’re not asleep by now we’d like to join your live. This is Kyungmin and Dohoon from TWS.”

The singer has previously dropped by during a TXT livestream led by Yeonjun and Beomgyu during their earlier days, and leader Soobin invited SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan for a simultaneous session monitored by both their staff members. Meanwhile Jungkook and Mingyu did an impromptu 4 am stream surprising both fandoms. So this new feature may as well become the way ahead for many K-pop idol interactions henceforth.

