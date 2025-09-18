Ed Sheeran to Drop New Song With Karan Aujla After Diljit Dosanjh Duet Performance and Arijit Singh Collab

Ed Sheeran is turning fully desi, increasing calls for giving him an Aadhar card already! After his celebratory performances with Diljit Dosanjh in Birmingham and Mumbai last year, followed by the release of Sapphire with Arijit Singh, the English star is all set to make his third collaboration with an Indian singer and this time it’s one we’ve all been waiting for! Speaking on the BBC Asian Network with Nikita Kanda on September 17, he confirmed that he has recorded a new tune with Karan Aujla.

Ed Sheeran Drops Big News- A New Tune With Karan Aujla is On The Way

Recalling the few times he has sung in an Indian language in recent years, Ed Sheeran shared, “The first time I sang in Punjabi was doing Lover (Diljit Dosanjh’s song).” On praising his experience getting acquainted with a new set of words he revealed how originally it was the singer himself who got into the teaching bit. His second time around with Arijit Singh was starkly different. However, his next words came in like a bomb drop, “And I’ve just done a tune with Karan Aujla, as well.”

Spilling barely any details, he went on to admit that he got back to singing in Punjabi for the song “We’ve done a little bit of that.” Being prodded for more information he only shared that the music video has already been shot very recently in New York. Calling the filming last week ‘really good’ he unveiled another piece of vital information— the song’s coming out sometime in October which means we’ve only got about a couple of weeks to prepare ourselves.

The Thinking Out Loud hitmaker went on to call Punjabi a very ‘melodic language even without melody’ as well as poetic. Ed Sheeran revealed that across all instances so far, “Sitting with him (Karan) and being ‘No, you say it like this’. I said be really really brutal with me. So we sat together and he was brutally honest and we made it work!”

