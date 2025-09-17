The White Lotus actress Sydney Sweeney offered Bollywood film worth Rs 530 crore? Know everything about her role

It is not new for a Bollywood filmmaker to approach a Hollywood actor to star in their film. Well, it has happened once again, and this time, the star in question is Sydney Sweeney. She is best known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus. Reportedly, she has been approached for a role in a Bollywood film, which is touted to be one of the most expensive projects ever made in India.

About the project offered to Sydney Sweeney

As per reports in The Sun, a leading production company has approached Sydney Sweeney with a deal worth around £45 million (over Rs 530 crore). This huge amount is a combination of a £35 million acting fee with an additional £10 million linked to sponsorships and brand tie-ins. The producers are hoping that the Euphoria star’s massive fan following will not only make the project shine on a global platform but also help capture audiences from across the globe.

As of now, Sydney has not given her nod to the project. But if she does, then the star is reportedly going to portray the role of a young American actress who falls in love with a famous Indian celebrity. The story is set to unfold against a glamorous international backdrop, with filming slated for early 2026 across cities including New York, Paris, London and Dubai.

Sydney Sweeney’s reaction to being offered the film

The reports further added that a source close to Sydney Sweeney had revealed, “Sydney was shocked by the offer at first. 45 million pounds is an incredible sum. But the project is intriguing, and it could elevate her global profile even further. The Indian film industry is powerful and growing, and this movie is designed to bring its productions to the international market.”

The insider went on to add: “Nothing has been decided yet, but it’s a huge opportunity and Sydney is weighing her options carefully. Money isn’t everything, and she has many projects lined up, but this could push her to new limits as an actress.”

Neither the actress nor her representatives has commented on the project.

