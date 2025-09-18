The Summer I Turned Pretty Film: Here’s What You Need to Know Before Diving into Bello, Conrad and Jeremiah’s World

Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno have become nothing short of superstars thanks to the success of their novel-inspired story, The Summer I Turned Pretty. Based on Jenny Han’s world of love triangles in America, the show has the internet in a chokehold. Following the season 1 and season 2 drops in 2022 and 2023, respectively, the hype for the third instalment was through the roof, dividing the netizens into two factions. However, just as the viewers thought the series was coming to an end, the red carpet of The Summer I Turned Pretty’s finale in Paris came with the announcement of a follow-up film being planned by the showrunners.

Whether it will be a theatrical release, unlike the OTT stronghold of its series, or continue to shine on Prime Video, or even become a collaboration between the two content formats, much like KPop Demon Hunters managed to do, is yet to be known. However, if estimates are to be believed, the film is likely to drop in 2026 or at the latest in the following year, trying to cash in on the internet fame of the book adaptation.

Know The Summer I Turned Pretty Series Before Watching the Upcoming Film

The premise of the books and the series follows a girl named Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) who ends up at the Cousins beach again during the summer, but it’s unlike any others that came before as she begins a peculiar love triangle with the two boys of the Fisher family, Conrad and Jeremiah. Brothers, the two couldn’t be more different than one another. Their lifestyle, preferences, and love languages are all starkly apart, pulling in Belly with their charms. Thus ensues one of the most debated love triangles in recent history as the three get into an odd push-and-pull dynamic over the course of three seasons.

Spoiler alert, the finale showed Belly getting together with Conrad after breaking off her engagement with Jeremiah the night before they were supposed to tie the knot. Her shocking realization of always having loved the older Fisher more ended up in a ruined wedding, but her life moves through many changes, as, despite their mutual feelings, she moves on to live in France, only to be chased by the man she has fallen for, as they get into another round of almosts, leading to a romantic train confession.

The film is likely to follow through with their story as a couple and possibly head to a marriage, with the side characters finally finding their own partners as well. Meanwhile, fans of Jeremiah will also get to see where his life proceeds from here on out as he takes on the role of a chef with the help of his friends.

