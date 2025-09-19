EXCLUSIVE: JO1’s Mame and Shosei arrive in Mumbai for first time, greet paps with namaste at airport, PICS

Mame and Shosei, two members of the Japanese super boy group JO1, have finally landed in India. As of 7 pm IST, the duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport with a warm welcome from their team! They were seen waving around with smiles on their faces and then impressed the onlookers by greeting everyone with a namaste. Photos from their arrival show them dressed casually for the arrival, with long marigold garlands adorning their necks. If this is an indication of the desi cultural experience that they’re all set to have, then the two seem more than ready for a lot of fun moments.

JO1’s Mame and Shosei enter India with charm and enthusiasm

Mame and Shosei made their way through the crowded Mumbai airport on September 19, setting foot on Indian soil for the first time. Mame was seen shouting out a warm ‘namaste’ to the paparazzi waiting for their arrival, inviting louder responses from the camera people filming them! Fans were seen taking the moment to snap a quick photo with the superstars after catching them at the airport.

Their debut visit has raised a lot of questions about their purpose of visit, and while most details remain under wraps, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the two are set to meet key personalities from the entertainment industry during their stay. It is said that this visit will be very brief, but our wish is, a pleasant one is likely to invite another, full group experience in the future. They have added iconic Mumbai stops at Marine Drive and The Gateway of India to their travel diary, raising excitement for what awaits them in the city.

The duo was dressed down in a solid black T-shirt for Mame and a white cardigan for Shosei, who appeared in high spirits despite the long flight. While appearing unfazed by the large crowds, we’re curious what their monsoon-filled stay in Mumbai will be like. Stay tuned to us for more.

