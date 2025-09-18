What’s Next After The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3? Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah’s Story Eyes Big Screen Future

The Summer I Turned Pretty series saw an end on September 17 with an unexpected closure for the leads played by Lola Tung and Christopher Briney. However, the story is far from over! Prime Video, the production company behind the shows, has announced its plans to conclude the famed romance with a feature film. After three seasons full of plot twists and a lot of anticipation from the viewers’ end about who Belly would end up with- Conrad or Jeremiah, their love will finally find its ending on the big screen.

Jenny Han, the author of the original books off which the story is based on, will be directing and co-writing the film alongside Sarah Kuckserka. During a red carpet event in Paris, commemorating The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 finale, the film was announced to the world, much to the delight of millions around the world who were happy to learn about its continuation.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Ending

After 3 tumultuous seasons full of Belly switching between the two brothers and not finding the right one for her, she moves to France to start a new life, only to get into a lifetime of shock when Conrad follows through and confesses his feelings for her. But their time together is not as much of a fairytale as they’d hoped and a film-y train station admission leads to the pair finally ending up in a romantic relationship. But a lot more awaits the two with the story continuing in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie. With plot details under wraps, avid watchers of the show have already begun expressing their excitement for the duo, and Jeremiah who has turned his life around as a chef.

An update on the The Summer I Turned Pretty movie release plans is expected in the coming months.

