Was Zubeen Garg’s passing not because of diving accident? Wife Garima Garg reveals tragic truth: ‘Was kept in ICU…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Zubeen Garg’s sudden demise has left all the fans across the country in shock. It is a big loss for the industry, and netizens have been mourning his loss. The singer who was touted as the heartthrob of the Northeast has not just left his family but also the entire music industry in grief. While initial reports confirmed that the 52-year-old artist died from a scuba diving accident, it was his wife who opened up about the tragic final moments. Garima Garg confirmed that he suffered a seizure while swimming.

Garima Garg reveals the reason behind Zubeen Garg’s passing

Talking to The Times Of India, renowned singer Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Garg, revealed that her husband, along with seven or eight others, went to an island in Singapore on a yacht. This group also included drummers Shekhar and Sidhartha. “They swam together and returned to the shore on the yacht. All of them were wearing life jackets. But Zubeen went to swim again and suffered a seizure attack," she added.

Garima further added, “He suffered seizure attacks on several occasions earlier but escaped death. Other team members rescued him after seeing something unusual. He was kept in the ICU at Singapore General Hospital for about two hours," while refuting claims of a scuba diving accident.

For the unversed, the singer was in Singapore to attend the North East Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on September 20.

Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal had confirmed the news on social media. He wrote, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer, he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world.” He added, “His passing leaves behind a void that can never be filled. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans. Om Shanti.”

Zubeen was one of Assam’s most popular and highest-paid singers. He recorded songs in more than 40 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, and Nepali.

