EXCLUSIVE: J-Pop Supergroup JO1 Locks September 19 Debut Visit to India For Experiencing Rich Culture

J-Pop is making its way to India! Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that supergroup JO1 will step onto Indian soil on September 19. While the details of their visit have mostly been kept private, the team is excited to begin a new chapter with their desi fans. Comprising 11 members, Issei Mamehara, Ren Kawashiri, Takumi Kawanishi, Shosei Ohira, Shion Tsurubo, Ruki Shiroiwa, Keigo Sato, Syoya Kimata, Junki Kono, Sukai Kinjo, and Sho Yonashiro, the team was formed in 2019, taking over the Japanese music scene with their sharp moves and chart-topping hits. And this time, they’re aiming for the Indian entertainment industry to spread their charm.

Members Mame and Shosei are all set to represent their team for this brief visit, taking on the task of experiencing the Mumbai vibe with multiple events. The two are said to be meeting key personalities from the Indian entertainment and cultural sectors, displaying their willingness to bring forth a never-before-seen culmination of the two countries’ traditions. With trips to iconic Mumbai spots like Marine Drive and The Gateway of India in their itinerary, the two have planned a sightseeing tour introducing them to the city’s vibrant lifestyle. More about their plans will be revealed in the coming days with JO1 hoping to bring their essence to the Indian audience and form a unique bond with the country.

About JO1

Formed as the final team on the survival show, Produce 101 Japan, the 11-piece is managed by Lapone Entertainment. The group did a 6-country wide world tour at the start of the year, also selling out the famed Tokyo Dome with 100,000 dedicated fans in attendance! Their performance at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles garnered worldwide attention.

JO1’s debut visit to India focuses on the group’s ever-growing thirst for a larger fan base, expanding on their dynamic with a global lens.

ALSO READ: One Battle After Another EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio on his dream collaboration with Benicio Del Toro and their camaraderie