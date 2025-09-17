Post Malone To Bring World Tour to India For First Time in December, Know How to Buy Tickets

Post Malone is returning to India! As previously reported, the Circles hitmaker will be making his way to the subcontinent for the second time later this year after a hit debut show in 2022. This, however, marks his first time bringing his tour to the country having previously performed as a part of a festival. THE BIG AS* World Tour will have its first India show on December 8, 2025 at the Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Guwahati, Assam. Meanwhile, the tickets for the same will go live on September 20, on BMS.

American rapper and singer Post Malone takes to India with new show confirmed for Assam

Post Malone has slowly been building his discography as well as his global influence with hits like Congratulations and Rockstar impressing the audience. Entering India for his debut show as a part of the The Feeding India Concert, he prformed to a packed Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai back in December 2022, his return has been highly anticipated. Currently ongoing, his THE BIG AS* World Tour has upcoming shows in the United Kingdom with the star all set to perform at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on September 20. He will then head back to the United States for 2 shows in Utah. Post Malone’s India visit is said to be in collaboration with the Assam government in an attempt to increase the state’s tourism.

The 30-year-old adds to the rapidly growing Western visit list to India with upcoming shows from Travis Scott, Linkin Park, Jon Batiste, Akon, Enrique Iglesias all set to show up in the next few months. Previously, Shawn Mendes, Green Day, Louis Tomlinson, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Maroon 5, and Bryan Adams have performed, adding to the influx of Western musicians playing in the country and considering it for their tour stops.

