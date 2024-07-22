Tony Bennett’s Daughters Reveal What They Have Learned About Grief A Year After His Death: ‘Trying To Understand What...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Tony Bennett's daughters Antonia and Johanna are flooded with childhood memories of time spent with their father on Cape Cod in Massachusetts every year when his death anniversary is near. In a chat with PEOPLE, Johanna said that the time spent with her dad was amazing and that they are both navigating the pain of loss.

In the days leading up to the anniversary, Johanna says she's been "really looking back and trying to understand what my grief process has been" through this past year. Similarly, Antonia said that she shared that occasionally it's necessary to put yourself on autopilot just to keep moving forward.

She said that people often noted that after the first year, others stopped questioning if she was okay or how she was doing. Yet, it's right at that point when she truly begins to feel the weight of her grief.

More on Antonia and Johanna's views about dealing with the loss of their dad

Antonia described grief as a feeling that comes like a roll of waves. She further said It's complicated. "Sometimes things come up and you're in social situations, you really don't want to be having those types of feelings because it feels too vulnerable out in public all the time to be doing that." she added.

Advertisement

Johanna, on the other hand, recalled a time she was struck with grief during one of her first social outings after her father died. She said she was in a social setting where people met her for the first time after Tony Bennett's death. She was overwhelmed by people suddenly swapping her with concerns. 'Are you OK?' I was like, 'Well, I was until right now!" she added.

What do Tony Bennett's daughters miss the most about him?

Further in the chat, Johanna said it's his "sarcastic sense of humor that she misses the most." As for Antonia, who will be touring through the summer and into the fall, it's his phone calls. She said that they used to talk pretty often, and that reduced as he got older, but he was still calling regularly up until the end.

She said, "I just miss hearing his voice. He would always be so gregarious when he would say my name. He would always say it so playfully and prominently. I can still hear it."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga Pens Tribute To Tony Bennett A Year After His Death: ‘We’re Gonna Keep On Swingin’